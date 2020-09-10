‘Saturday Night Live’ Returning To Studio Filming Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“Saturday Night Live” is set to return to in-studio filming beginning Oct. 3.

The beloved TV show announced the change Thursday on Twitter.

The premiere of the 46th season of “SNL” will be the first episode filmed in the Rockefeller Center studio since March 7, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The last live studio show was hosted by Daniel Craig. The show produced a handful of live shows remotely to finish out the season. All performers and cast members performed from their homes. (RELATED: ‘SNL’ Star Michael Che To Pay Rent Of Grandmother’s Neighbors After She Died From COVID-19)

NBC didn’t give us a ton of information about the premiere of the 46th season. We have no idea who is hosting or who will be performing, but I’m sure tons of people will tune in. We’re at that point in the coronavirus pandemic that I would welcome anything new and somewhat normal into my life with open arms.

Other late-night programs have also returned to in-studio filming including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

It’ll be interesting to see how exactly “SNL” plans to deal with COVID-19 safety precautions. Obviously there probably won’t be an audience, but the cast is a lot bigger than the small cast of the late night shows.

At least it’ll be back.