21% Of NFL Players On Opening Day Rosters Are From The SEC

A shocking amount of NFL rosters are made up of players from SEC programs.

According to a tweet from the SEC Network, players from the SEC make up 21% of opening day rosters in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama has a staggering 57 players on opening day rosters! A total of 57 players! That is just an absurd stat. You can see the full breakdown below.

Look, I bag on the SEC more than just about anyone on the internet, but there’s no doubt at all that the conference pumps out pro football players.

We’re talking about a region of the country that seems to engineer football stars in science labs. SEC teams are stacked with pro talent.

The only conference in the country capable of keeping up with the SEC from a skill perspective is the Big 10. Outside of the B1G and the SEC, no conference in America comes close to producing the same high level of talent.

I consider it my calling in life to expose the SEC at all times, but facts are still facts. The fact of the matter is that the conference sends an obscene amount of players to the NFL. Even as a noted critic, I’m man enough to admit that fact.

Props to everyone from the SEC getting paid to play football on Sundays. We love to see it.