Selena Gomez Says She Felt ‘Pressure’ To ‘Seem More Adult’ In Music Videos For 2nd Album

Selena Gomez has opened up about how she felt “pressure” to “seem more adult” in her music videos for her second album “Revival.”

"I just did things that weren't really me," the 28-year-old pop singer shared with Allure magazine in her cover story published Wednesday.

"There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival," she added. "[I felt] the need to show skin… I really don't think I was [that] person."

The former Disney Channel star’s second album in 2015 included songs like “Good for You,” “Hands to Myself” and “Same Old Love,” per Elle magazine. It also came out at the same time the superstar had revealed her lupus diagnosis.

For those that might not recall, in the video “Hands To Myself” Gomez appeared in black lingerie and also in a bath tub wearing what appeared to be very little clothing.

In 2016, the “Wolves” hitmaker ended up canceling her “Revival” tour telling People magazine in a statement, “As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways.”

“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” her statement added. “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

She even shared a post on her Instagram at the time about how she felt “unconnected” to her music while she was singing on stage in Indonesia.

“Tonight I felt extremely unauthentic, unconnected to both myself and my music,” Gomez shared. “I’ve never really felt like my materials, wardrobe or a video could define me. I act on a moment and fear something that hasn’t happened.”

“I’m stagnant, I stay still and don’t just sit with myself first and ask ‘is this where I am, whole heartedly?'” she added. “I’ve always told the truth. I’m always true to my word, I’ve shown who I am but I need to rethink some areas of my life creatively and personally. Had to get that out.”