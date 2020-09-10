Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Reaffirms Support For Abolishing The Filibuster

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown reaffirmed his support for abolishing the Senate filibuster in an interview with The Atlantic.

Brown said in an article titled “America’s Plastic Hour Is Upon Us,” that “we’ve got to eliminate the filibuster” in order to create any type of large-scale change.

“I don’t know if it has unanimity, but I’ve not talked to anybody that says ‘I don’t want to do it,'” he told The Atlantic.

Brown told Cleveland.com that the Senate “should do away with the filibuster” in November 2019, but other Democrats have recently joined him in pushing for the change, The Atlantic reported.

Democrats would need a 60-seat filibuster-proof majority to enact the policy. Currently, Republicans hold a 53-45 majority in the upper chamber, with two Independent senators caucusing alongside Democrats. (RELATED: Why Conservatives Should Defend The Senate Filibuster)

Some Democrats have said that they do not support abolishing the filibuster. Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said that he would oppose any such measures, calling efforts to do so “bullshit.”

Democrats could pick up Senate seats in states like Arizona, Colorado and Maine, according to The Cook Political Report, but other seats like Democratic Sen. Doug Jones’s could be vulnerable, Politico reported. (RELATED: The Filibuster Serves No Purpose In Today’s Divided Age)

Both Democratic and Republican leaders have previously changed filibuster rules. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid abolished the 60-vote threshold in 2013 to close debate on non-Supreme Court judicial nominations, and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell extended the change to include for Supreme Court nominees in 2017.

