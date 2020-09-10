‘Sister, Sister’ Star Tia Mowry Claims Teen Magazine Wouldn’t Put The Twins On Cover Because They’re Black

Tia Mowry claimed she and her twin sister were once told they couldn’t be on a magazine cover because they are black.
Tia and her sister Tamera first became famous due to their roles on the sitcom “Sister, Sister.” Despite their stardom, Tia claimed the twins still experienced racial discrimination in an interview published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.
View this post on Instagram
Wow! Wow! Wow! Never ever did I ever think that I would have 3 shows #trending on @netflix This is insane!!! The #love that I’m receiving from all #3 shows have been so amazing! #sister #sister, #thegame and my most recent show #familyreunion. Making over #400 episodes of television! ???? I am so grateful for my job and I #love what I do! ???????? Thanks for allowing me into your homes for all these years! ❤️????
“So my sister and I wanted to be on the cover of this very popular [teenage] magazine at the time,” Tia recalled. “We were told that we couldn’t be on the cover of the magazine because we were Black and we would not sell.”
“I will never forget that,” she added. “I will never forget where I was. And I wish I would have spoken up. I wish I would have said something then. I wish I would have had the courage to speak out and say that wasn’t right.” (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Hilariously Recreates ‘Housewife Of The Year’ Magazine Cover Shoot)
Tia also opened up about feeling insecure about herself due to lack of representation of blacks in the industry at the time.
View this post on Instagram
I couldn’t wait for #tbt to post this pic! You can see our kid’s faces in this photo. This was our first photo shoot in Dallas, Texas to start our acting careers! We were just 8 years old! Crazy how 5 years later our lives would be changed forever booking a show called #sistersister! Ps who’s ready for #sistersister Sept 1st on @netflix! ????????
“I never saw girls like me,” Tia said. “I never saw girls that, you know, were embracing their curls or I never saw curly hair being portrayed as beautiful.”
“Sister, Sister” which first aired in 1994, launched Tia and Tamera into stardom. They went on to star in the Disney Movie “Twitches” and the sequel “Twitches Too.” From 2011 until 2013, the twins starred in their own reality show “Tia & Tamera.”