‘Sister, Sister’ Star Tia Mowry Claims Teen Magazine Wouldn’t Put The Twins On Cover Because They’re Black

Tia Mowry claimed she and her twin sister were once told they couldn’t be on a magazine cover because they are black.

Tia and her sister Tamera first became famous due to their roles on the sitcom “Sister, Sister.” Despite their stardom, Tia claimed the twins still experienced racial discrimination in an interview published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“So my sister and I wanted to be on the cover of this very popular [teenage] magazine at the time,” Tia recalled. “We were told that we couldn’t be on the cover of the magazine because we were Black and we would not sell.”

“I will never forget that,” she added. “I will never forget where I was. And I wish I would have spoken up. I wish I would have said something then. I wish I would have had the courage to speak out and say that wasn’t right.” (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Hilariously Recreates ‘Housewife Of The Year’ Magazine Cover Shoot)

Tia also opened up about feeling insecure about herself due to lack of representation of blacks in the industry at the time.

“I never saw girls like me,” Tia said. “I never saw girls that, you know, were embracing their curls or I never saw curly hair being portrayed as beautiful.”

“Sister, Sister” which first aired in 1994, launched Tia and Tamera into stardom. They went on to star in the Disney Movie “Twitches” and the sequel “Twitches Too.” From 2011 until 2013, the twins starred in their own reality show “Tia & Tamera.”