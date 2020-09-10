‘Going To Die Today’: Police Chief Reportedly Stabbed In Face With Ice Pick At His Own Home

A South Carolina police chief was reportedly stabbed beneath the eye with an icepick at his own home on Monday.

Bonneau Police Chief Franco Fuda said he answered a knock at his door and was greeted by a suspect who said the chief was “going to die today,” local police told ABC 4. The man, who was later identified as Forrest Bowman, allegedly thrust an icepick into Fuda’s face and fled the scene, the local outlet reported.

#BREAKING Bonneau Police Franco Fuda was stabbed in the face with a screwdriver this morning. The @BerkCoSheriff says the suspect is holed up inside his trailer. Warning: the video is graphic. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/E7ycUlWUV9 — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) September 7, 2020

Bowman was reportedly arrested after a standoff at his mobile home, ABC 4 reported.

A tactical law enforcement team deployed a robot and gassed the alleged stabber to bring him into custody, according to the local outlet. (RELATED: Minneapolis Cop Falls To The Ground After Being Struck In The Head With Garbage Can Lid)

Bowman was naked and screaming when a SWAT team escorted him in handcuffs, according to WCSC 5. The alleged stabber faces attempted murder charges and a local judge has denied bond in the case, the local news source reported.

