EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Steve Daines To Release Ad On September 11 Featuring Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden

Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines will release an ad on Sept. 11 featuring a former Navy SEAL involved in the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden, the Daily Caller has learned.

In the ad, Robert O’Neill gives his endorsement to Daines and says he is supporting the Montana Senator who is in a tight race against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. O’Neill talks about killing Bin Laden in the raid and focuses on his concerns with looting and assaults on police officers.

“As a seal team we were willing to die when we went in to kill Osama Bin Laden. The last thing Osama Bin Laden saw was the American flag on my shoulder. Right now the far left wants to burn that flag. They loot our cities, they assault our police officers. Democrats tell Montanans what they want to hear and then they go to Washington and do the bidding of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” O’Neill says in the ad.

WATCH:

“We need leaders in Washington with the values to keep this country great. That’s why I’m supporting Steve Daines. Love of country. The need for Service. Those are Steve Daines’ values,” O’Neill continues.

The Daily Caller contacted Daines about the ad before it was published, to which he responded by saying O’Neill understands what will happen if Bullock is elected in November. (RELATED: Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Hits The Gun Range With Michigan Senate Candidate [VIDEO])

“Rob O’Neill is a Montana hero, and an American hero. His actions in taking out Osama Bin Laden saved lives in America and around the world. He understands what’s on the line if we send liberal Steve Bullock to the Senate and I am honored to have his support,” Daines said.

Polls have Daines and Bullock neck and neck with less than two months until the election.