Report: Tiger On The Loose In Tennessee

A tiger hunt got underway Thursday morning in East Tennessee after a deputy reportedly spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park.

A deputy on patrol reported seeing a huge cat upwards of 200 pounds that appeared to come from a nearby river bank, according to Knox News.

Authorities are now working with big cat sanctuary Tiger Haven and other organizations to find the tiger, according to the report. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is leading the search, but as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, they had not yet found the animal.

However, the report indicates there have been unconfirmed tiger sightings near the John Sevier Highway. (RELATED: Cops Shoot Rare Escaped Tiger To Save A House Pet)

Authorities are unsure where the tiger came from, according to the Associated Press. The tiger didn’t escape the Zoo Knoxville, however, with the zoo confirming all the tigers at the zoo are accounted for in a Facebook post.

We want to reassure everyone that our Zoo Knoxville Malayan tigers Arya, Bashir and Tanvir are all safely accounted for…. Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Thursday, September 10, 2020

The tiger also didn’t escape Tiger Haven, where all the tigers have been accounted for as well, according to Mary Lynn Parker, per Knox News.

A trap baited with chicken was set up Wednesday evening but was pulled Thursday due to sightings reported farther away, TWRA Spokesman Matthew Cameron said in an official statement to the Daily Caller. If found, the tiger will be brought to Tiger Haven, according to the same statement.

However, Parker of Tiger Haven told Knox News they are prepared.

“We have all the proper equipment to transport and house a tiger. So if it was caught we’d have been able to load it in the truck and bring it to the sanctuary,” Parker said, per Knox News.

Cameron said the tiger should not be approached if it is spotted.

“Any large cat, even if from a captive source, should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. The public should document the animal from a safe distance and notify the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office.”

Owning an exotic cat like a tiger is illegal in Tennessee.

The Caller reached out to Tiger Haven but did not receive a response at the time of publication.