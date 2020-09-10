Toddler With Cleft Lip Finds His Perfect Match After Parents Adopt Puppy Just Like Him

A toddler who was born with a cleft lip has found his perfect match after his parents adopted a puppy also born with a cleft lip.

Two-year-old Bentley Bowers’ father, Brandon Boyers, had gone to his shelter in Jackson County, Michigan, to adopt some chickens when he came across the little puppy who was born just like his son with the cleft lip, per “Good Morning America” in a piece published Thursday.

It's so hard to put into words how meaningful this adoption is to all of us so we are going to let the pictures speak… Posted by Jackson County Animal Shelter – Michigan on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Brandon then called his wife who told him she wanted the little pup for their son. (RELATED: Coors Light Is Covering $100,000 In Dog Adoption Fees)

“I said, ‘I want her for the sake of Bentley,'” Ashley Boyers told the outlet. “They’re the best of friends. If Bentley is playing on the playground she’s next to the slide waiting for him to come down. They do everything together.” (RELATED: Chiefs Player Pays Adoption Fees For All Dogs At KC Shelters Following Teams Win Over The 49ers)

“At 2 years old and with surgeries already under his belt for his cleft lip, Bentley found his match today in this tiny pup who also has a cleft lip” ~Jay&Tori pic.twitter.com/GUQPB1mcIu — MIX 96.7 (@themix967) September 8, 2020

Ashley talked about the surgeries her son has undergone and how’s he’s always been a happy child despite his struggles.

“When he was first born he struggled eating, he was in the NICU but ever since his surgery he’s completely fine,” Bentley’s mom shared. “He is the best kid ever. If you go outside to do chores, he gets upset if you don’t ask for his help.”

The family brought the puppy home on Sept. 4 and have named her Lacey.

“When Bentley came in to meet the puppy, we had tears in our eyes,” Lydia Sattler, animal services director of Jackson County Animal Shelter shared. “He was loving her and she was just eating it up. They were a perfect match for many reasons.”

“It’s so hard to put into words how meaningful this adoption is to all of us so we are going to let the pictures speak for themselves,” a Facebook post from the shelter in Michigan shared, along with some great pictures of the two best friends.

“Introducing Bentley and his new puppy,” it added. “At 2 years old and with surgeries already under his belt for his cleft lip, Bentley found his match today in this tiny pup who also has a cleft lip. They instantly loved each other. We wish many years of joy as this special pair grow up together.”