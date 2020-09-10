Tom Brady Is An Underdog In A Regular Season Game For The 1st Time Since 2015

Tom Brady isn’t favored to win his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Adam Schefter, Brady is an underdog in a regular season for the first time since 2015, and it'll break his streak of being favored in 74 straight regular season games.

The Bucs are currently 3.5 point underdogs against the Saints this Sunday.

Tom Brady’s team is an underdog in a regular-season game for the first time since 2015, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Before this week, Brady’s team had been favored in 74 straight regular-season starts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2020

That stat is truly a testament to Brady’s insane skills and unbelievably impressive winning record when he was with the Patriots.

The man was favored in 74 straight regular season games! Stop and think about that number for a moment! He hasn’t been an underdog outside of the playoffs since 2015.

That’s just a ridiculous stat to think about.

Now, he’s with the Bucs and the eyes of the football world are upon him as he begins the journey for his seventh ring Sunday.

Win or lose, Brady and the Bucs are going to be a major storyline this season in the NFL.

I can’t wait to see what Brady and company are able to do. We’ll have to see if he can beat the odds Sunday and start his time with the Bucs with a win!