Washington Football Team Names Quarterback Dwayne Haskins A Captain

Dwayne Haskins has been named a captain of the Washington Football Team.

The organization announced Wednesday that the second year passer out of Ohio State had been named a captain for the 2020 season.

Haskins was also recently named the starting QB.

???? 2020 CAPTAINS ???? pic.twitter.com/JLFwKsrUrF — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 9, 2020

Just in case there was any doubt about whether or not this was Haskins team moving forward, those doubts should be gone forever.

The fact Haskins is a captain in his second year after starting a few games in 2019 is a testament to the franchise’s faith in him.

Haskins was a first round pick in 2019, got off to a bit of a rocky start but showed some great growth last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Aug 30, 2020 at 5:41pm PDT

Now, he’s the unquestioned starter for Washington. As the starting quarterback, you’re expected to be the leader.

Hasksins has been given the control of the locker room. The question at this point is what will he do with it.

I’ve been a big believer in Haskins ever since he tore it up at Ohio State. The young man has all the tools necessary to be an NFL star, and he’s now running the show in Washington.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Sep 4, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

It should be a lot of fun to see what he can do in 2020.