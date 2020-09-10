‘Rapid Escalation’ Of Fight Over Toddler Not Wearing Face Mask Forces Canadian Airline To Cancel Flight

An entire flight was cancelled Tuesday after an argument broke out between crew members and a family over face coverings.

Safwan Choudhry claimed the family was approached and asked to put a mask on their three-year-old toddler, according to CBC News.

“It started with my toddler and once we got a mask on her, they turned to my 19-month-old infant and said ‘every person on the plane has to wear a mask or the plane can’t take off,'” Choudhry told the outlet.

The rules reportedly only require children above the age of two years old to wear face masks during the flight, CBC reported. (RELATED: JetBlue To Become First Major US Airline To Require Passengers To Wear Face Masks)

Meanwhile, the airline claimed the staff only requested a face mask be put on the toddler over the age of three in a statement Wednesday, CBC reported.

“Our crew requested the presence of the authorities after the guests refused to comply with Transport Canada’s interim order and subsequently refused to deplane the aircraft,” the airline said, according to the outlet.

“Due to the rapid escalation of the situation on board, our crew felt uncomfortable to operate and the flight was subsequently cancelled,” the statement added.

The family has video footage of their three-year-old daughter on the plane wearing the face mask, the outlet reported.