Wisconsin Has 33 Players On Opening Day NFL Rosters

There are 33 Wisconsin Badgers on opening day NFL rosters.

The Badgers announced Thursday afternoon that 33 players who once represented Wisconsin are now on NFL rosters.

That’s right, folks. There’s nearly three dozen Badgers currently in the NFL.

This warms my soul! A major knock against the Badgers from idiots who know nothing about football is that we don’t have elite talent.

People try to claim that Wisconsin doesn’t have star players. Everyone who watches our games knows that’s nonsense, but people say it anyway.

Clearly, that’s not the case because you don’t make the NFL unless you’re a great football player.

Not only does Wisconsin have star players in college, but we have some of the best players in the NFL. Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Melvin Gordon are all superstars at their respective positions, and all of them are Badgers.

Do I ever get tired of all this winning? The answer to that is an easy no.

Props to all the men in the NFL making fellow Wisconsin Badgers proud.