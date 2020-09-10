‘Yellowstone’ Releases Awesome Video About Monica’s Character Growth Through 3 Seasons

“Yellowstone” recently released an awesome video about Monica.

As we all know, Monica has been a central character through three seasons of the hit Paramount Network show, and we’ve seen her grow a ton. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

With every passing episode, she becomes more and more invested in the ranch and the Duttons’ way of life. It’s been an interesting journey to experience.

Now, we have a video breaking the whole thing down. Give it a watch below.

I’ll be the first person to admit that I wasn’t a huge fan of Monica in season one. I really didn’t like her character much at all.

In season two, she started to grow on me once she came to the ranch with Kayce. By the end of season three, my opinion changed a ton.

For me, the fact she helped kill the guy preying on native women was awesome. It also showed that she’s more than willing to get violent.

It’s one thing to tell Kayce to kill people. It’s an entirely different situation to dip your hands into the blood yourself.

Monica’s storyline also helps the audience understand some of the injustices Native Americans face, and that’s one of the most important parts of the show.

Just like “Wind River,” which was also from Taylor Sheridan, there’s a very raw light shined on the native community.

Now, we wait for season four of “Yellowstone.” I can’t wait. I have no doubt that we’re in for a wild time, especially after the cliffhanger season three ended on!