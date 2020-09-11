10 Wireless Earbuds Perfect For Workouts That Won’t Break The Bank

What’s a workout without a banging playlist to keep you going? Listen to your tunes the way they’re meant to be heard with these top-notch earbuds featuring crisp audio, great versatility, and more. And the best part? They’re all on sale for a limited time!

EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds – $54.99

Enjoy up to 35 hours of listening power with these wireless buds by EarFun. Boasting custom-built composite cellulose drivers for superior sound and four-microphone call technology for noise-filtration, these buds are perfect for your most intense of gym sessions. They’re even sweat-proof!

Get them here for 8% off their regular price.

1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $99.99

Whether you’re rocking out to a playlist or catching up on calls, these long-lasting wireless buds are dependable as ever. With over 6 hours of continuous play and talk time per charge, you can enjoy wireless, crystal clear sound wherever life takes you. Plus, they’re super comfortable and pair effortlessly to your phone via Bluetooth — in other words, you’ll never want to take them off.

Get them here for over 15% off.

HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones – $49.99

When it comes to music clarity, you can’t do much better than these guys. Featuring the exclusive LinearFlux DL02 Immersive Sound Engine, you can tune into Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music with the tap of a finger, ensuring you’ll never run out of tunes during your workouts. They’re even sweat resistant!

These buds were recently dropped a second time, making them just $50 bucks. Get them here!

MPOW X5.0 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case – $69.99

Designed to deliver heart-thumping bass and cancel outside noise, these headphones are ideal for working out, working at home, or just going about town. They also feature Signal Enhance Technology, allowing a flawless connection with your phone, perfect for listening to streaming playlists and making calls. And with 36 hours of playtime, a wireless charging case, and waterproof build, they’re perfect to use while jogging, on beach trips, and more.

Snag them here for over 20% off.

TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (2020 Upgraded) – $59.47

Praised on Amazon, these buds were designed specifically for on-the-go listenening, equipped with Bluetooth compatibility of up to 33 ft, a longlasting battery and charging case, and incredible reception for calls. And with their comfortable silicone tips, you won’t ever be bothered with outside noise.

Save 40% on these wireless buds when you click here.

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones – $98.99

These Kickstarter-funded earphones take ear comfort to a whole new level thanks to their unique thermo-fit earpieces that mold to the shape of your ear when heated in water. And in addition to their incredible comfortability, these earphones boast incredible sound quality, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 24 hours of listening power.

These customizable earphones are on sale for over 30% off here.

Vodo Vibe True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones – $99.99

Never stress about these headphones sliding over your sweaty ears during a workout! And with their great connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0, crisp audio, and easy touch-controls, you’ll never want to take them off anyway. Plus, they can last up to six hours per charge, perfect for listening to playlists, podcasts, and making calls.

Get them here for over 20% off.

Cargo BT 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds – $79.95

Listening to music never looked this good. That’s because these wireless buds feature a military kit design with unique colors and details — even a cool metallic finish. But along with their sleek look, they also boast great connectivity capabilities and three different sized ear tips to ensure ultimate comfort. And thanks to their charging case, these bad boys can pump out up to 35 hours of listening power!

Save 11% when you buy them here.

GSK True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case – $34.99

Great for jogs, gym sessions, or even running errands, these lightweight wireless headphones are ideal for anyone on-the-go. And with speakers in each ear and a charging case boasting a 300mAh battery, you can get lost in your favorite playlists and podcasts for hours on end.

Get them here for a whopping 70% off.

Jam Audio Live True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – $39.99

When you’re working out, running errands, or commuting to work, the last thing you want to worry about is tangled wires. That’s why these earbuds are perfect for those of us who never stop moving. With up to three hours of playtime per charge and Bluetooth 4.1 technology, you can enjoy streaming playlists, long chats, and more without worrying about a thing.

The wireless buds are 60% off when you get them here.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.