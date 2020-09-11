11-Year-Old Girl Shot In The Face After Answering Door In Pennsylvania

An 11-year-old girl was shot in the face just before midnight Wednesday after she answered the door to her own home in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, police said.

The child is expected to survive, but has “sustained significant facial trauma,” and she was still undergoing treatment at the time police announced the incident Thursday. Officers said the act was not random and the 11-year-old may not have been the intended target, the release read.

The perpetrator remains unnamed, but law enforcement described the suspect as “possibly male” and may have been wearing a face covering, according to the announcement.

Neighbors of the Bethlehem girl were awakened by several gunshots in rapid succession, according to WFMZ. One local resident reportedly dialed 911 after hearing five shots, Lehigh Valley Live reported. (RELATED: Three Men Arrested After One-Year-Old Baby Is Fatally Shot In The Head In Pittsburgh)

“Fireworks, that’s all that ever happens here that’s alarming,” the neighbor told the local outlet. “People are friendly, people are nice. It’s a quiet, nice neighborhood.”

Officers said there is little likelihood of an increase in danger to the Bethlehem public, but are urging the city populace to come forward with information about the suspect, according to the release.

