Appalachian State Unveils Slick Black Football Uniforms For The Opener Against Charlotte

Appalachian State will be rocking some slick threads Saturday against Charlotte.
The Mountaineers released a video showcasing their uniforms for the weekend game, and they look awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
They’re pretty much entirely black, and they’re pretty damn cool. Give the video a watch below.
Uniforms for week 1 ????#BeatUNCC pic.twitter.com/CLUubFZj7A
— App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 10, 2020
I’m a huge sucker for special uniforms, but only if they’re done correctly. They need to be really impressive for me to get amped up.
App. State taking the field in all-black uniforms is more than enough to get my juices flowing. That’s incredibly intimidating.
I’m also not sure why the announcement video needed a nature vibe to it, but I’m here for it. I’m here for every second of it.
Appalachian State is currently -17 against Charlotte. I might have to smash that in favor of the Mountaineers.
No shot they’re losing with these uniforms. No shot at all!
This is going to be a blowout Saturday. Get ready, my friends!