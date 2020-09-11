Appalachian State Unveils Slick Black Football Uniforms For The Opener Against Charlotte

Appalachian State will be rocking some slick threads Saturday against Charlotte.

The Mountaineers released a video showcasing their uniforms for the weekend game, and they look awesome.

They’re pretty much entirely black, and they’re pretty damn cool. Give the video a watch below.

I’m a huge sucker for special uniforms, but only if they’re done correctly. They need to be really impressive for me to get amped up.

App. State taking the field in all-black uniforms is more than enough to get my juices flowing. That’s incredibly intimidating.

I’m also not sure why the announcement video needed a nature vibe to it, but I’m here for it. I’m here for every second of it.

Appalachian State is currently -17 against Charlotte. I might have to smash that in favor of the Mountaineers.

No shot they’re losing with these uniforms. No shot at all!

This is going to be a blowout Saturday. Get ready, my friends!