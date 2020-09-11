‘The Bachelor’ Star Cassie Randolph Reportedly Files For Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

“The Bachelor” star Cassie Randolph has reportedly filed for a restraining order against her ex, former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood, following their split.

The 25-year-old reality star filed for the protection order against Underwood on Friday in a Los Angeles court with a future hearing date set for Oct. 6, 2020 to deal with the matter, Page Six reported. The case type is listed as domestic violence without minor children, per the same report. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Gives Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

It comes after the two made headlines with news of their breakup in May after less than two years of dating following Colton picking Cassie at the end of the 2019 “The Bachelor” season.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ:

TMZ’s obtained the court docs in which Cassie claims Colton’s been stalking and harassing her with unsettling text messages. She claims Colton also went as far as planting a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts.

During a virtual appearance in July on “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever,” Randolph appeared to want to not talk about the split, saying it’s “still a sensitive subject.” (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He Questioned His Sexuality After Years Of Bullying)

“It’s kind of a sensitive subject because we’re still going through it, and I’m still pretty emotional for both of us,” Randolph shared at the time, per E! News. “We haven’t really talked about it publicly yet and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard.”

At the time of the split, sources told People magazine the two “just weren’t on the same page.”

“Colton really wanted to settle down and get married — he’s been ready for a long time,” the source shared. “And Cassie just wasn’t ready. They both knew it wasn’t going to work.”

Another source told the outlet that the split was “amicable.”