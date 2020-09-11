REPORT: Death Toll Of Wildfires Across The West Coast Rises To At Least 20

There have reportedly been at least 20 fatalities from the wildfires burning across the West Coast in California, Oregon and Washington.

Four people have reportedly died from wildfires in Oregon, according to a report published Friday by CNBC. A 1-year-old boy also died from a wildfire in Washington, the outlet reported. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed ten people had died from a California wildfire and the search is on for missing people.

As previously reported, 500,000 people have been ordered to evacuate Oregon. Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown claimed 900,000 acres have burned in the recent wildfires, which is over the yearly average of 500,000 acres. (RELATED: Oregon Wildfires Force 500,000 Under Evacuation Orders)

“We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across the state,” Brown said at a press conference Thursday, CNBC reported. “We are feeling the acute impacts of climate change.”

64,000 people are under evacuation orders in California as firefighters work to contain 29 separate wildfires, the outlet reported.

Strong winds and extreme dryness and heat have contributed to the recent fires, Chief of Fire Protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry told OBP.

“Our number one priority is evacuation and basic life safety,” Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple told the outlet. “This wind event does not give us the opportunity to really get in there and fight fire how we might fight fire in previous events.”