CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 182 UPDATE: I’m Less Than A Week Away From Las Vegas

We’re 182 days into coronavirus isolation, and I’m doing my best to keep a positive attitude.

By this time next week, I’ll be in Las Vegas to have a few drinks and to see an old friend that I haven’t seen in years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been a long war and it’s been a tough war. It’s more important than ever to find tiny slivers of optimism in the fight against coronavirus.

I’d be lying to you all if I said there weren’t some tough points over the past 182 days. I’d be lying for sure. Nobody saw this garbage coming, and we’re long past the point of living in our basements.

At this point, if I die, then so be it. I sincerely mean that. I’m not going to stay inside forever like a coward afraid to face the music.

There’s college football all day Saturday, I’ll be in Las Vegas in less than a week and I’m ready for whatever comes my way.

We didn’t go to the moon by not facing a few risks along the way. We went to the moon because we’re Americans eager to test the limits.

After 182 days, I’ve never been more excited to get on a plane and see an old friend. I’m pumped to watch football tomorrow and I’m excited to keep on living.

We don’t know how much time we have left on this planet, and it can all be over in a matter of seconds. I’d rather go out laughing with friends and a cold drink in my hand than cowering in the basement.

Vegas, I’ll see you soon!