Dana White: ‘I Will Shake People’s Hands Until The Day I Die’

UFC president Dana White isn’t going to let coronavirus stop him from shaking hands.

White helped lead the return of sports in America during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s clear that he won’t live in fear during this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I will shake people’s hands until the day I die,” White responded when asked if people have asked him to stop shaking hands.

He also called the situation with coronavirus and sports “f**king whacky.” You can watch his comments below.

Dana White’s not concerned about the surging number of COVID-19 related UFC fight scratches: “I will shake people’s hands until the day I die.” Full interview: https://t.co/dnCcxCui3L pic.twitter.com/9rXbqME3mC — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 9, 2020

You have to love White’s bluntness on this topic. Dude is just shooting it straight. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, nobody has ever dealt with this before and we’re all just rolling with it.

It’s the nature of the beast. White is running the UFC, and he’s doing a damn good job of making sure fights happen.

There’s no need for him to live in the basement if he feels comfortable doing things the way he’s doing them.

The UFC is testing for coronavirus, fighters are being kept safe and White isn’t changing his ways. Personally, I respect the hell out of it.

He knows where he stands and he’s not backing down.

Dana White held *nothing* back in response to the New York Times article criticizing UFC’s coronavirus protocols. ????#UFCJAX | Full interview: https://t.co/mVErfrG2Vl pic.twitter.com/rkM5qj97jF — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 14, 2020

Never change, Dana! Never change!