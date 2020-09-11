D’Eriq King Has 227 Yards And 2 Touchdowns In His Debut With The Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King got off to a solid start with the team during a Thursday night 31-14 win over UAB.

King is arguably the most hyped transfer in college football this season, and he’s expected to elevate the Hurricanes to the next level. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While he didn’t exactly light it up, the Houston transfer was steady in his debut. He had 144 yards through the air, a passing touchdown, 83 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown. You can watch the highlights below.

Is 227 total yards incredibly impressive? No, but scoring two touchdowns and having 83 rushing yards is pretty impressive.

King adds a rushing element to every game he’s in whenever he touches the ball. That requires the defense to game plan differently and opens up the passing game.

After a horrific 2019 campaign for the Hurricanes, King provides some much needed versatility to the offense.

I’d say he got off to a very solid start Thursday night against UAB.

Now, the question is whether or not he can build on it once Miami starts playing ACC teams. The young man is incredibly talented. There’s no doubt about that at all. It’s time to find out what he can do.