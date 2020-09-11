President Trump And First Lady Melania Take Moment Of Silence On Air Force 1, Lay Wreath At Shanksville Memorial On 9/11

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump flew to Pennsylvania on Friday to take part in the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Ahead of the arrival at the Shanksville memorial, the president and first lady participated in a moment of silence on board Air Force One to mark the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center, per a White House pool report. (RELATED: Army Soldier To Receive Medal Of Honor For Saving Dozens Of ISIS Hostages Facing Execution)

When the moment of silence was over, Trump was heard saying “God bless America,” the report added. (RELATED: Trump Awards Presidential Citizens Medal To September 11 Hero Rick Rescorla)

POTUS and FLOTUS arrived at the 9/11 memorial where a wall stands that bears the names of the 40 passengers and crew members who were killed on the flight during the terrorist attack.

“To every 9/11 family all across this nation: The First Lady and I come to this hallowed ground deeply aware that we cannot fill the void in your heart or erase the terrible sorrow of this day,” Trump shared during his remarks, per the White House pool report.

The president and first lady then participated in a wreath-laying ceremony along with Ed Root, the cousin of flight attendant Lorraine G. Bay and Ed’s wife Nancy Root, the report added.

The four of them stood in front of the large flower wreath and then placed their hands on it while “Amazing Grace” played in the background.

During the service, the names of those who were killed aboard Flight 93 were read, per the pool report. Two bells tolled after the reading of each name.