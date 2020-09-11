Jennifer Garner Hilariously Hits Back At People Questioning If She’s Pregnant

Actress Jennifer Garner had a hilarious response to speculation that she’s pregnant.

An Instagram user asked the question on Garner’s post from Thursday in which she’s wearing overalls, according to Fox News.

“Are you pregnant?” the social media user asked.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be,” Garner responded. “We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story.”

I feel her on the Covid 19 part. It’s been so hard to stay focused on healthy eating while being isolated in coronavirus quarantine. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Talks About What She’s Learned During The Pandemic)

On the other hand, why would someone ask the pregnancy question to someone they don’t know in such a public way? That’s so rude and it’s 2020. You’d think we’d be past something like that. Other commenters agreed and shared their thoughts on the post.

“Seriously are people STILL asking this??!!??” one person commented.

“Imagine thinking it’s okay to ask someone this,” another added.

Garner shares three kids with her ex husband Ben Affleck.

Garner has shared how important family is to her during the quarantine in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“We’re a lot like most families, I would imagine,” Garner said, Hello Magazine reported. “Just being together during my time off and having fun. I love the laughter. Family is very important to me.”