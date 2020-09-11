‘It’s A Solemn Day’: Joe Biden Says He Won’t Be Talking About Anything Other Than 9/11 On 19th Anniversary Of Terrorist Attacks

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he will only be talking about 9/11 on the 19th anniversary of the infamous attacks.

Biden’s comments came as he was boarding a flight from Delaware to New York. He told reporters that his campaign would not be advertising for the day and that his comments would be solely regarding 9/11.

“I’m not going to be making any news today,” Biden said according to Mediaite. “I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11.”

“We took all our advertising down,” he continued. “It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it. Okay? You can determine whether I make news, but I’m not going to be holding a press conference. Solemn day, took all of our advertising down, get back to the campaign tomorrow.” (RELATED: Son Of 9/11 Victim Describes The Day That Changed His Life 19 Years Ago)

Biden and his wife Jill Biden went to New York City for the 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Later Friday, the Biden’s plan to travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, near where United Airlines Flight 93 went down after passengers and crew tried to regain control of the hijacked aircraft.

Biden spoke with Vice President Mike Pence in NYC, who also attended the ceremony. President Donald Trump spoke in Shanksville earlier Friday about 9/11 and Flight 93.