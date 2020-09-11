Leighton Meester Gives Birth To 2nd Baby With Husband Adam Brody

Actress Leighton Meester has given birth to her second child with husband Adam Brody.

Brody announced the birth on Twitch, according to an article published Friday by Page Six.

“I have a new kid. Since last I played, I have a new kid,” Brody said during Hold the Phone TV’s stream of “The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular,” Page Six reported.

“I have a boy, and he’s a dream,” he reportedly said. “He’s a dream boy.”

The couple reportedly kept this pregnancy a secret until photos surfaced of Meester sporting an apparent baby bump in April, Page Six reported.

Brody and Meester also have a 5-year-old daughter, Arlo.

Meester has talked about working as an actress and being a mother before during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I also think the nice thing about being an actor [is] you can work a lot, and when work is work, it’s, like, super intense and long hours and you might not see your family for a long period,” Meester told Entertainment Tonight. “But then I’ll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time [with Arlo]. I prefer it that way.”