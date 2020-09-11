The Miami Dolphins Will Stay In The Locker Room During The National Anthem

The Miami Dolphins won’t be on the field for the national anthem during the 2020 season.

Miami players appeared in a video Thursday night announcing that the team will remain in the locker room during the national anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Houston Texans did the same to open the season.

#Dolphins players are united in staying inside for both national anthems, united on social justice, and united on demanding less captions and more actions. They seek justice, answers, and real change. A video ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/KmtmtdyJbC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2020

Around and around we go with the NFL and national anthem debates! It just never ends. If you honestly thought this wouldn’t happen this season, then you just weren’t paying attention.

Ever since Drew Brees’ comments, the national anthem debate has been front and center in the NFL.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

As I said with the Texans, I’d rather players stay in the locker room if the only other option is taking a knee.

Of course, I’d love to see everyone stand with pride for America, but that’s a pipe dream at this point. It’s just not going to happen.

Kansas City Chiefs fans appeared to boo the moment of unity with the Texans prior to the game starting. People HATE politics ruining sports. pic.twitter.com/cmSEgFarmP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2020

We’re in for a long year of politics in the NFL, and I’m not excited about it. Football should be about winning games and not about politics. Unfortunately, it looks like that ship has sailed for the foreseeable future.