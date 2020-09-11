Editorial

The Miami Dolphins Will Stay In The Locker Room During The National Anthem

DAVIE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 and Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins look on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 18, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Miami Dolphins won’t be on the field for the national anthem during the 2020 season.

Miami players appeared in a video Thursday night announcing that the team will remain in the locker room during the national anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Houston Texans did the same to open the season.

Around and around we go with the NFL and national anthem debates! It just never ends. If you honestly thought this wouldn’t happen this season, then you just weren’t paying attention.

Ever since Drew Brees’ comments, the national anthem debate has been front and center in the NFL.

As I said with the Texans, I’d rather players stay in the locker room if the only other option is taking a knee.

Of course, I’d love to see everyone stand with pride for America, but that’s a pipe dream at this point. It’s just not going to happen.

We’re in for a long year of politics in the NFL, and I’m not excited about it. Football should be about winning games and not about politics. Unfortunately, it looks like that ship has sailed for the foreseeable future.