Miami QB Tate Martell Was Suspended For The Opener Against UAB

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell has found himself in some trouble with the team.

Martell, who lost out on the QB job in 2019 after transferring from Ohio State, didn’t suit up for the Thursday night win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the game, head coach Manny Diaz revealed that Martell had been suspended because of a team issue, according to Manny Navarro.

Manny Diaz said QB Tate Martell was suspended for tonight’s opener (team matter) — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) September 11, 2020

How many chances is Tate Martell going to get? Seriously, this dude has fallen off of a cliff. Remember when Tate Martell was supposed to be the next big thing?

He was supposed to be the next star quarterback at Ohio State! Instead, he had to transfer out, went to Miami, lost the QB battle there and is now suspended to open the 2020 season.

What a waste of talent.

At some point, the coaches just need to look him in the face and tell him it’s over. He needs to get the hell out.

At this point, it’s clear that Tate Martell has no future in football. It’s truly a shocking fall from grace.

It really does seem like Tate Martell will forever be remembered as a very cautionary tale in the world of college football.