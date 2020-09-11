‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Receives New Teeth After Being Sober For More Than 230 Days

“Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss has received a new set of teeth on his sobriety journey.

Weiss‘ friend Drew Gallagher has been helping him get back on his feet after the actor was arrested for burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine, according to an article published Thursday by Page Six.

Gallagher put together a GoFundMe for the actor which had received $14,954 at the time this article was published. (RELATED: ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Methamphetamine Use, Burglary)

“Weiss is thriving,” Gallagher wrote in an update. “His face and mouth feels like “tenderized meat” as he recovers from each oral surgery, but he is feeling blessed to be getting a new set of permanent teeth. His progress has been smooth and steady and he is well over 225 days sober.”

The dental work was given to Weiss free by Los Angeles dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal, so the GoFundMe money has been used for other things, according to Gallagher.

“[It’s] allowed Shaun to use the gofundme funds to pay rent at his sober-living as well as buy some groceries,” Gallagher wrote in an update. “He’s even got an inexpensive laptop so he can access the internet.”

“Still a long road ahead but growing each week!”