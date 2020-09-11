EXCLUSIVE: How Missouri Held 3 ‘Safe’ Elections Under COVID-19

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says his state has held three safe elections under coronavirus, and he argues in-person voting is the best and safest way for Americans to vote on November 3rd.

Ashcroft, the top elections official in his state, sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss the growing debate around how Election Day 2020 should be carried out. President Donald Trump has pushed for in-person voting, while some Democrats have argued that universal mail-in ballots are necessary.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has backed the president, saying if it is safe to go grocery shopping, it is safe to vote.

