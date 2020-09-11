US

Oklahoma Man Arrested After Allegedly Raping Infant And Distributing The Video Of The Assault On Social Media

Brice Gage Watkins/Photo Courtesy of Oklahoma City Police Department

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
An Oklahoma man who allegedly sexually abused an infant and posted a recording of the assault on social media was arrested in Texas, officials reported.

Brice Gage Watkins, 22, was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in San Marcos, Texas, after being charged Aug. 14 with one felony count of distribution of child pornography, police said in a statement. Watkins was later also charged with manufacturing child pornography and three counts of lewd acts with a child under 12.

At the time of the abuse, the infant victim was 6 months old, and turned 1 in June. Watkins allegedly distributed the video to at least two women, one of which turned the video over to police Aug. 11 and said she recognized the child in the video and believed it was recorded in the victim’s home, according to Enid News. The woman was reportedly a friend of the child’s mother.

The second woman told police she received the video with a message reading “whose child is this.” Both women reportedly told law enforcement that they believed Watkins was the man in the video molesting the child. (RELATED: The Wayfair Sex Trafficking Theories Went Viral — But Here’s What Law Enforcement Says This Crime Actually Looks Like)

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force took Watkins into custody at a “known associated residence” in San Marcos, the U.S. Marshals said in a statement.