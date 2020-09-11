Ole Miss Puts Porn Star Johnny Sins On A Cup Honoring Healthcare Workers

Ole Miss accidentally put porn star Johnny Sins on a cup honoring healthcare workers.

The Rebels created a cup featuring the faces of medical workers in an attempt to honor them during the coronavirus pandemic. There was just one major problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As noticed by many people, the adult film star appeared on the cup dressed as a doctor. You can see photos of the cup below.

Oh my god… OLE MISS PUT JOHNNY SINS ON THE STADIUM CUPS ???????? pic.twitter.com/i4IwFzhSti — Justin King (@kingjustin1996) September 10, 2020

This is honestly one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a very long time. How does a mistake like this even get made?

I’m assuming somebody just googled images for doctors and nurses, pulled a bunch and Sins’ photo was caught in the net.

If you don’t find this funny, then you just don’t have a sense of humor. I don’t care what your opinion on porn is. This is laugh-out-loud funny.

Imagine buying this cup, scanning the faces and then seeing Johnny Sins on there! Imagine the phone calls Ole Miss must have already gotten over this mistake.

They were trying to honor healthcare workers, and instead, fans were going to be sold a cup featuring a porn star.

It’s absolutely hilarious. 2020 has been a hell of a tough year, and we all need something to laugh about. Now, we have it.

Thank you, Ole Miss! Thank you so much for this comedy gold!