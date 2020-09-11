Ratings Drop 16 Percent From Last Year For Opening Game Of The NFL Season

The ratings dropped for the NFL opener between the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans from last year’s season opener.

The Thursday night battle where the Chiefs beat the Texans 34-20 saw a 16.1% drop in the ratings when compared to the 2019 opener for the season in the age demographic of 18-49, per Deadline in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The early numbers for the first game of the NFL season on NBC scored a 5.2 in the highly coveted age demographic, with 16.4 million viewers. (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

In comparison, the September 5, 2019 opener for the Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears scored a 12.8/26 ratings in the demographic of ages 18-49 and had of 22 million viewers tune in for the showdown.

According to the report:

As of now, the viewership results for the game — in front of 17,000 socially distanced fans at KC’s Arrowhead Stadium — is looking like a 10-year low for the NFL and NBC.

As the piece noted, the game last year was a much tighter battle and the ratings prove that the Chiefs stomping of the Texans could have something to do with the overall numbers for the night.

By halftime, the Chiefs were leading the Texans 17-7 and by the fourth quarter the Patrick Mahomes’ lead team was way ahead of Houston, leading 31-7 in the fourth eliminating possibly any drama the Texans might have been able to make a comeback.