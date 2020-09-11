EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senators Say Riots Will Help Trump Win The Election

Republican Senators said they believe the riots and looting across the country will steer Democrats away from 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and towards President Donald Trump.

The Daily Caller spoke with a number of GOP Senators about the ongoing riots across the country and asked them how they believed it would play out politically for Trump and Biden. Every Senator contacted said they believe the riots will steer Democrats away from Biden and help Trump win in November.

“The American people have not failed to notice that for months, elected Democrats all across the country have turned a blind eye to violence in their cities,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told the Daily Caller. “If this is an election based on ideas – on the contrast between the rule of law and the Constitution, or riots and anarchy and violence in the streets, Republicans win – which is why Democrats are doing everything they can to make this to be a battle of personalities.”

Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue mentioned how peaceful protests have turned into violent riots and also said under Democratic control, cities will continue to see more violence and rioting. Perdue, who is up for reelection in November also slammed his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, saying he has considered calling for defunding of the police.

“In recent months, we’ve seen outside agitators hijack well-intentioned, peaceful protests and turn them into dangerous riots. This violent anarchy is absolutely unacceptable, but it hasn’t stopped Democrats from vowing to defund the police at a time when we need them most. My opponent Jon Ossoff said that police funding has to be ‘on the line.’ If you want to see what America would be like under Joe Biden, look at major Democrat-run cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, and Portland. This November, defunding the police will be on the ballot. Democrats have proven that they value their radical socialist agenda over real solutions. The choice for voters couldn’t be more clear,” Perdue said to the Daily Caller.

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton told the Daily Caller that the rioters are Biden’s supporters and said that Trump is the only candidate who can stop them. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What Tom Cotton Is Expected To Talk About In His RNC Speech)

“Rioters are wreaking havoc on cities across the country and putting people’s lives in danger. President Trump is the only candidate willing to address these riots and take action to stop them. Joe Biden can’t take a strong line because these rioters are his supporters,” Cotton said.

Meanwhile, riots have continued across the country, something Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler told the Daily Caller should be put to an end. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Incensed Over Abortion Law Snub, Georgia Lawmakers Scorch Disney For Thanking Chinese Unit Responsible For Concentration Camps)

“For months, Democrats have turned a blind eye to the violent mobs destroying our cities – allowing our businesses to burn, our statues to topple, and our families to fear for their lives in the name of social justice. Their brand of anarchy has no place in this country – which is why I’ve been leading in the Senate to defund cities that defund the police, increase criminal penalties for rioters and looters, and – above all – support our law enforcement officers at every turn,” Loeffler said.

“Fighting for safety and security puts President Trump squarely on the right side of history – and I’m proud to partner with him to restore law and order in our country,” Loeffler continued.

Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who is also up for re-election this year against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, told the Daily Caller that both Biden and Bullock would bring socialism to America.

“The liberal mob is destroying our history, burning our flags, and turning America into a socialist country. Voters across Montana and this nation have a very clear choice this November, a choice between socialism and freedom. Joe Biden and Steve Bullock’s America will be a socialist country,” Daines said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Steve Daines To Release Ad On September 11 Featuring Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden)

The office of Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said Americans will not accept the ongoing violence and rioting in the streets, also mentioning the defund the police movement.

“The American people want to be safe, and Senator Scott is glad President Trump is focused on protecting American families and law enforcement. Unfortunately, some Democrat governors and mayors aren’t doing their jobs and are allowing violence and destruction to fill their streets. The American people aren’t going to accept that or efforts by the radical left to de-fund the police,” Scott’s office said in a statement to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: House Judiciary Republicans Send Letter To Nadler Demanding He ‘Denounce Violent Left-Wing Extremism’)

In just Kenosha, Wisconsin alone, there was nearly $2 million of damage in the city-owned property, the Associated Press reported in early September. Throughout the country violence and destruction has continued on the streets for months.

“Law and order is a prerequisite for justice, peace, and prosperity. Violent riots undermine all of these, and Americans are seeing this in action every day. I doubt they’ll forget that before November,” Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy told the Daily Caller.

Tennesse Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn heavily criticized Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying the radical left has taken over their party.

“The radical left has overtaken the Democratic Party. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the radical liberals pulling the strings will defund the police and have anarchy and chaos in the streets. The American people trust Donald Trump to back the blue and stand with our law enforcement officers because that’s exactly what he has done, and that’s of critical importance as we head into November,” Blackburn said to the Daily Caller.

Current polling has Biden around with a lead of 51%-44% over Trump, according to Fox News.