‘If You’re A Leader, You Take Things On You’: Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump’s COVID-19 Response By Recalling 9/11

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani drew from his actions on 9-11 to defend President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 during a Friday night interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Speaking on the 19th anniversary of the most deadly terrorist attack on American soil, Giuliani told host Sean Hannity that he too “never told people everything.”

“I didn’t tell them how many people, that night I was asked how many people died, I said ‘it’s too much for you to bear right now,'” Giuliani said. “I never told them what was really going on at ground zero, how terrible it was, what we are really recovering. I didn’t tell them that New York City was in danger of being flooded for three weeks … and if we didn’t get that fixed and if we had a hurricane. We had an evacuation plan ready, but I wasn’t going to frighten them with that.”

WATCH:

“If you’re a leader, you take things on you,” he continued. “You don’t just spit everything out to people. The president did a terrific job.”

The former New York City mayor recalled when, “before they were all forced to become political hitmen,” Democratic leaders like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy were praising the federal response.

“President Trump had about as good of a response as any president could possibly have under those circumstances and a lot better than Obama and Biden had to ebola and a lot better than they had to Benghazi when Obama slept all night while his people were being killed,” he concluded. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Confirms He Set Up Woodward Interview, Calls Trump’s Actions ‘Forward-Leaning’)

Trump has come under fire of late after telling journalist Bob Woodward that he downplayed the emerging thread of coronavirus in order to avoid mass panic. He has since called the recordings a “political hit job.”