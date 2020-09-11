Skip Bayless Criticizes Dak Prescott For Admitting He Battled Depression

Skip Bayless recently had a horrific take about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott recently opened up during an interview about his brother Jace committing suicide, anxiety and depression that he felt during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prescott’s brother killed himself in April. You can watch the NFL star explain how he was feeling below.

I would call Prescott’s words inspiring and brave. What did Bayless call them? He more or less called them a sign of weakness!

After all, Prescott is the quarterback of the Cowboys. Apparently, in the eyes of Skip Bayless, that means you can’t ever admit to being depressed or discuss your brother’s suicide.

Watch the dumbest take of 2020 below.

So dak Prescott got depressed following his brothers apparent suicide this year and skip bayless response is basically saying “ shut up and play football this is America’s team “ bruh … pic.twitter.com/AH3mzCePgD — John (@iam_johnw) September 10, 2020

Fox Sports also released a statement Thursday condemning Bayless dumb comments about Dak Prescott and mental health.

Fox Sports’ statement on Skip Bayless: pic.twitter.com/VtioudOob4 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 11, 2020

Here’s some free advice for Mr. Bayless. Whenever you start a statement with how people are likely going to condemn you, then you should stop right there.

You’re admitting what you’re about to say is going to be really bad, and you went ahead and did it anyways.

I’d like to think that Bayless isn’t referencing Prescott’s brother killing himself, but it’s honestly hard to tell. It all seems wrapped together with the depression and his brother’s suicide in April.

Look, there’s nothing wrong with admitting that you have mental health problems. If you’re struggling, seek help and be open about it. The alternative never ends well.

Bayless is a millionaire TV pundit, and he should be smart enough to know that. Instead, he took a cheap shot at Dak Prescott for an unbelievably bad reason.

Having said that, people calling for Bayless to be fired are also part of the problem. He’s the host of an opinion show, and he said something insanely dumb. He should apologize and then we can move forward.

What is firing him going to teach him? He should man up, pick up the phone and give Prescott a call. There’s no need for people to lose their jobs.