South Carolina Gamecocks Have 11 Football Players Out Because Of Coronavirus

The South Carolina Gamecocks have multiple football players out because of coronavirus.

According to David Cloninger, head coach Will Muschamp revealed Thursday that the team has a total of 11 players out because of the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Only two tested positive, but another nine are out because of contact tracing.

Will Muschamp doing his call-in show tonight. Two players are out due to COVID. Nine more out due to contact tracing, mostly due to roommates/living arrangements. — David Cloninger (@DCPandC) September 10, 2020

This is one of the major problems we’re going to see this football season. South Carolina only had two players test positive, but another nine players were sidelined through contact tracing.

In theory, you could sideline an entire program with a small handful of positive tests if they hit enough position groups.

Luckily for the Gamecocks, there’s still two weeks until opening day for the SEC. That means they have plenty of time to get healthy.

There’s literally no reason at all to panic right now. If we get to September 26 and multiple players are out, then it’s going to be a different conversation.

As of right now, just take a deep breath and relax. Everything will be fine.