11 West Virginia Football Players Are Suspended For The Opener Against Eastern Kentucky

Multiple West Virginia football players have been suspended for the Saturday opener against Eastern Kentucky.

According to 247Sports, 11 members of the Mountaineers have been suspended for a violation of team rules.

Multiple starters in the group of 11 suspended players.

You have to wonder what the hell happened that 11 players have been suspended to start the season. Clearly, it wasn’t something good.

Suspending nearly a dozen players for the opener is Neal Brown sending a message that breaking rules won’t be tolerated.

At the same time, they’re playing Eastern Kentucky. I have a feeling if they were opening against Oklahoma, Brown might have been a little more hesitant to make this call.

They could run it up on the Colonels with their backups, and probably never be in trouble.

Either way, whatever is going on at West Virginia, the message has now been sent that breaking rules won’t be tolerated at all, and 11 players are paying the price today.