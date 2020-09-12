Jerry Jones Supports Dak Prescott After Criticism From Skip Bayless

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fully supports his quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott has been in the news lately after he opened up about his struggles with mental health and his brother's suicide.

Skip Bayless ripped Prescott for opening up about mental health in one of the dumbest segments I’ve ever seen on TV. Well, the owner of the Cowboys has his quarterback’s back.

So dak Prescott got depressed following his brothers apparent suicide this year and skip bayless response is basically saying “ shut up and play football this is America’s team “ bruh … pic.twitter.com/AH3mzCePgD — John (@iam_johnw) September 10, 2020

“Dak’s willingness to be transparent and share his difficult times and share it with such stature, with class, you just always going back to the word leadership. You just can, he has a way of communicating,” Jones said during an interview on 105.3 The Fan.

Good for Jones for stepping up and backing up Prescott. I honestly can’t believe that the Skip Bayless segment is real.

He literally opened the segment by saying he was going to be condemned. If you have to start a segment that way, it’s probably best to just stop talking.

Look, people struggle with mental health issues. It’s part of life. Athletes aren’t super human. They struggle with stuff like everyone else does.

That’s not something to be ashamed of. Prescott was honest, Bayless’ comments were beyond stupid and Jones did the right thing by backing up his QB.

Props to Prescott for his honesty and props to Jerry Jones for defending him.