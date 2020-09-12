REPORT: Conor McGregor Taken Into Police Custody In Corsica Over An Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault

Conor McGregor was reportedly taken into police custody in Corsica.

According to TMZ, McGregor was taken into custody Saturday on the French island and questioned “over an allegation of attempted sexual assault.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the same TMZ report, prosecutors said, “Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.”

A rep for McGregor told TMZ the UFC superstar denies the allegation and was “interviewed and released.”

Obviously, there’s not a ton of details out there right now, but it does sound like McGregor has been cut loose for the time being.

It’s never a good thing whenever you’re facing an allegation of attempted sexual assault. That’s about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal charges.

While not in America, McGregor should still be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the way we should always approach these situations.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.