‘Lock Her Up’ Chants Return To Las Vegas Trump Rally After POTUS Mentions Hillary Clinton

“Lock Her Up” chants returned to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally experience on Saturday after he made a brief mention of his former opponent Hillary Clinton.

Rally goers started the chant after Trump riffed on the accusation that former DNC head Donna Brazile fed debate questions to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race. When Trump heard the chant start, he reiterated his belief that Clinton deserves criminal prosecution for her 2016 email scandal. (RELATED: Four Years After ‘Lock Her Up’ Was Heavily Criticized, Calls For Prosecution Of Trump Gain Steam)

The first woman Trump mentions during his rally is Donna Brazile. His audience responds by chanting “lock her up!” Trump responds by calling for Hillary Clinton to be imprisoned. pic.twitter.com/5UTFzn62A6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

“I used to stand back and I’d say, you know, be quiet please don’t say that,” Trump said of the “Lock Her Up” chant. “You know, it’s true … She got a subpoena from the United States Congress, right, and she and her lawyer deleted 33,000 emails — after she got a United States subpoena.”

Trump also railed against universal mail-in ballots during his Las Vegas appearance, arguing Democrats were attempting to steal the election.

“This is the greatest scam in the history of presidential politics,” says Pres Trump of universal mail-in ballots. Says dead people and dogs are getting ballots. “I hope you’re all gonna be poll watchers,” he tells supporters. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 13, 2020

Trump has argued for months that Americans should vote in person despite the coronavirus pandemic.