Trump Calls On Biden To Release Full List Of Potential Supreme Court Nominees

President Donald Trump called on former Vice President Joe Biden to release a complete list of potential Supreme Court nominees during his rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday.

Trump has maintained a running list of people he would choose from to fill a vacant Supreme Court (SCOTUS) seat, adding 20 names to the list on Tuesday. It has not been a common practice for presidents to release such a list, and Biden has not given any hints as to who his administration would put forward.

Trump argued during his Nevada rally that the next president would make “at least one,” but up to four SCOTUS nominations during his term. He said a Biden win would herald the end of the 2nd Amendment and destroy the pro-life movement. (RELATED: ‘The Supreme Court Doesn’t Like Me’ — Supreme Court DACA Decision Reignites Trump’s Call For More Justices)

President @realDonaldTrump calls on Joe Biden to release his Supreme Court list! pic.twitter.com/PN9O4HBEe4 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 13, 2020

Trump’s call comes as Democrats have increasingly floated the idea of packing the Supreme Court to overcome the current conservative majority. While Biden pushed back on the idea in August 2019, California Sen. Kamala Harris, his running mate, said she is open to packing the court.