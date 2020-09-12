‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Pushed Back To Christmas

“Wonder Woman 1984” has been delayed again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated movie with Gal Gadot has had its release pushed back to Christmas.

It was initially slated to come out October 2 after being pushed from June, but coronavirus has thrown the entire world of entertainment into utter chaos.

I’m so sick and tired of this coronavirus nonsense. I’ve truly had enough. Our sports have been messed up and the best movies of the year have all been pushed.

“Wonder Woman 1984” should have come out months ago. Instead, we’re stuck here now waiting until Christmas.

At some point, enough has to be enough. When will this garbage finally come to an end? It’s just incredibly frustrating.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is one of the biggest movies of the year, and we’re all eager to see Gadot shine in the sequel.

Unfortunately, we’re not getting it anytime soon. It’s just getting delayed again and again. At this point, why should we even believe it’s coming out at Christmas?

It’ll probably get delayed again!

Hopefully, we get it sooner than later because we all want to see “Wonder Woman 1984.”