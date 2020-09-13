Clemson Is Number 1 In The Latest College Football AP Poll

Clemson is still the number one football team in America in the latest AP Poll.

The week two poll was released Sunday, and the Tigers were sitting at the top after blowing out Wake Forest 37-13 Saturday night.

Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida rounded out the top five.

Obviously, it would be hard for Clemson to drop out of the top spot considering the fact three of the other top five teams don’t play until September 26.

The only other top five team that played was Oklahoma, and they just beheaded Missouri State.

Until the SEC gets rolling, we’re not really going to have any idea how these rankings are going to shake out.

Once the SEC starts playing, then we’re going to get any idea if anyone can touch Clemson. As of right now, Alabama is the only team that most people think can stick with Clemson, and I’d say that sounds about right.

The Tigers are simply in a league of their own. Even without the greatest game against Wake Forest, it was clear they were the best team.

We’ll see how the polls change after this upcoming weekend. I’m excited to watch all the action!