Army Vs. BYU Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

The Army vs. BYU football game has been postponed.

The game had been scheduled for September 19th, but has been postponed because "of a small number of positive" coronavirus tests within the BYU program, according to a release from the Cougars.

No make up date has been set at this point.

The BYU-Army football game has been postponed. The two schools will work together to try and reschedule the contest. ➡️ https://t.co/hUHbHd7qbz pic.twitter.com/jyiQBGTrVj — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 12, 2020

I’m sure some in the media will point to this as proof that football can’t be played during the coronavirus pandemic.

We all knew this was a possibility. We all knew some games were going to get postponed. It’s not a reason at all to panic.

It’s the nature of the beast. When you’re playing football during a global pandemic, you have to be ready to adapt on the fly.

BYU smoked Navy to open the season, and now they’re having a game getting delayed. It’s not a huge deal at all.

There’s literally no reason at all to panic. Let the BYU players do what they need to do, reschedule the game and let’s keep moving forward with all our positive energy.

We’re playing football. It’s that simple.