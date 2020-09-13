Editorial

Baker Mayfield And The Cleveland Browns Start The Season By Getting Blown Out By The Ravens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns started the 2020 NFL season by getting obliterated by the Baltimore Ravens 38-6.

After all the chatter about how things were going to be different this season, Baker Mayfield is still Baker Mayfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s really no other way to put it. This game wasn’t even close! The Ravens and Lamar Jackson dissected Mayfield and company.

I’ve always argued that Mayfield simply isn’t good enough and that the Browns aren’t the real deal. Nobody wants to listen.

Yet, here we are to start his third season, and what has changed? Absolutely nothing. They’re still the Cleveland Browns!

At some point, you just have to be willing to listen to the music and dance. Embrace your fate and embrace your reality!

The reality is that Baker Mayfield has no business leading an NFL team. He’s in year three of being the face of the Browns.

 

If he hasn’t figured it out by now, then it’s just not going to happen. It’s that simple. Listen to the hype all you want but it’s nonsense.

If today is a sign of things to come, then the Browns are cooked as usual.