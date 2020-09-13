Baker Mayfield And The Cleveland Browns Start The Season By Getting Blown Out By The Ravens

The Cleveland Browns started the 2020 NFL season by getting obliterated by the Baltimore Ravens 38-6.

After all the chatter about how things were going to be different this season, Baker Mayfield is still Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield threw an INT on the Browns’ first drive of the year ???? (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/afHG6hxHER — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2020

There’s really no other way to put it. This game wasn’t even close! The Ravens and Lamar Jackson dissected Mayfield and company.

I’ve always argued that Mayfield simply isn’t good enough and that the Browns aren’t the real deal. Nobody wants to listen.

YOU KNOW FOOTBALL IS BACK WHEN THE CLEVELAND BROWNS DO THIS ???? pic.twitter.com/EmstoSO3kP — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) September 13, 2020

Yet, here we are to start his third season, and what has changed? Absolutely nothing. They’re still the Cleveland Browns!

At some point, you just have to be willing to listen to the music and dance. Embrace your fate and embrace your reality!

The reality is that Baker Mayfield has no business leading an NFL team. He’s in year three of being the face of the Browns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Sep 13, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

If he hasn’t figured it out by now, then it’s just not going to happen. It’s that simple. Listen to the hype all you want but it’s nonsense.

If today is a sign of things to come, then the Browns are cooked as usual.