Editorial

Detroit Lions Blow The Opener To The Chicago Bears 27-23

Detroit Lions (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1305239646193029123)

Detroit Lions (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1305239646193029123)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Detroit Lions blew the season opener to the Chicago Bears in spectacular fashion Sunday.

The Lions lost 27-23 after dominating the majority of the game. Yes, the Lions were manhandling the Bears for the majority of the action, and still found a way to blow it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did we dominate the game, but we had a shot to win it. D’Andre Swift managed to drop a wide open pass in the end zone to win the game in the closing seconds.

It’s truly incredible how the Lions never fail to blow games. It’s a new season, and we’re still the same Detroit Lions.

Even when we jump out to a huge lead, it doesn’t matter. We always find a way to piss the game away.

I seriously can’t get over that Swift drop. How did that happen? How did a pro football player drop a ball that wide open? It makes no sense.

It seems like we’re in for another year of classic Detroit football. What an utter joke.