Georgia Bulldogs Expect To Have A Budget Shortfall Of $55 Million Because Of Coronavirus

The Georgia Bulldogs are expecting to have a huge budget shortfall during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, athletic director Greg McGarity said he expects to have a shortfall of $55 million for the 2021 fiscal year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bulldogs will start playing football September 26, but fans are limited and there are fewer games than usual.

These are the kinds of numbers that make me very nervous about the Big 10. The Bulldogs are playing football in a couple weeks, and they’re still expected to lose a ton of money.

If they’re expecting to lose that kind of money, stop and think about how much money teams in the Big 10 will lose without games.

These numbers are really nothing short of heartbreaking. These athletic departments are getting decimated because of coronavirus.

I couldn’t ever imagine a situation eight months ago where the Georgia Bulldogs would be out $55 million. That’s just not something I would have ever thought could be possible, coronavirus changed everything.

There are a lot of tough days ahead. That much is for sure.