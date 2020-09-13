LeBron James Wears A Colin Kaepernick Jersey To His Saturday Game

LeBron James showed up to his Saturday night game wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Houston Rockets, the three-time NBA champion showed up wearing a black Kaepernick jersey. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Lakers tweeted a video of James arriving and captioned it, “More Than a Jersey.”

This right here is why the NBA is falling apart. Nobody wants to see this garbage. Stop making sports political!

At the very least, don’t prop up Kaepernick as some kind of hero. He’s most certainly not a hero, and it’s time to stop the charade.

He wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave and praised Fidel Castro.

The revisionist history of Colin Kaepernick is truly stunning. It’s like people just forgot about the circus that surrounded his national anthem protest back when he was with the 49ers.

The dude had no coherent message at all, and again, wasn’t a hero. He was a quarterback, whose play dropped off a cliff.

Instead of realizing that, NBA players and LeBron James have taken up his kneeling cause.

LeBron James thanked Colin Kaepernick for all he’s done to amplify the voices of athletes. pic.twitter.com/A88l2btt3T — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2020

This needs to end or the NBA is going to fall apart right in front of our eyes.