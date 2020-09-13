Poll: Plurality Of Likely Voters Say Demonstrations In Kenosha And Portland Are Riots — Not Protests

A plurality of likely voters say the demonstrations in Oregon, Wisconsin and New York are better described as riots rather than protests, a Fox News poll released Sunday revealed.

Forty-eight percent of likely voters said the gatherings are riots, while 40% consider them protests, the poll showed.

A total of 64% of those surveyed indicated that they were concerned about crime and violence, though voters seemed to be more uneasy about unemployment (84%) and the coronavirus pandemic (83%), according to Fox’s poll.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by five points in Fox’s presidential poll (51 to 46). Likely voters trust Biden over Trump on law and order, SCOTUS nominations, COVID-19 and racial inequality, according to the Fox poll.

Fifty-one percent of those surveyed said Trump will do a better job with the economy, Fox reported. A total of 51% of likely voters said Biden was mentally sound and 47% said the same about the president, poll data showed.

Sixty-two percent indicated that Biden has compassion while 42% said Trump possessed the same trait, according to Fox. A total of 51% of those participating in the poll said they believe Trump will be re-elected president — up from 45% in July, data showed. (RELATED: 17% Of Americans Say Actions From Rioters, Protesters Amid Floyd Demonstrations Justified: Poll)

The Fox poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5% and included the responses of 1,191 likely voters.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.